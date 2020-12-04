In what is shaping up to be one of the worst weeks for Pulaski throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced two new COVID-related deaths it its Thursday update.
The two deaths were of a 71-year-old male who had been hospitalized, and a 48-year-old male who had been hospitalized and who was no longer under health department monitoring due to not being contagious.
Those individuals bring Pulaski’s death total up to 23, with six of those being from this week alone.
LCDHD also said that Wednesday saw the highest number of new cases recorded within the 10-county district. There were 288 cases announced.
Sixty of those were from Pulaski County, while 24 were from Wayne.
For Thursday’s update, Pulaski recorded 63 new cases and Wayne recorded 23.
One possible ray of hope is that it appears that two versions of a vaccine should be available soon. Governor Andy Beshear announced earlier this week that he expected the first doses of vaccine to be in the commonwealth by mid-December.
In Wednesday’s question-and-answer session by LCDHD officials, Medical Director Christine Weyman assured the public that the vaccines will be similar to other vaccines such as that for the flu.
Weyman said that both versions are close to being approved by the FDA and have been tested on thousands of people.
“There have not been any serious side effects with all these thousands of individuals, and the only side effects that have been shown are similar to those from other vaccines,” Dr. Weyman said. Those side effects include having a mild fever, muscle aches and fatigue.
Dr. Weyman said those are usually an indication that the person’s immune system is responding to the vaccine.
On Thursday, Governor Beshear gave more information on how he expects the initial doses to be doled out.
He said the state is expected to receive 38,025 doses in the first “round” of shipments, all for the initial shot – booster shots will be delivered three weeks later.
The current planned allocation for 12,675 doses going to hospitals is: Lourdes Hospital (975), Pikeville Medical Center (975), University of Kentucky Hospital (1,950), Baptist Health Madisonville (975), Baptist Hospital Louisville (975), St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood (975), Baptist Health Corbin (975), Baptist Health Lexington (975), Norton Hospital (1,950), Medical Center at Bowling Green (975) and University of Louisville Hospital (975).
In addition, 25,350 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens; the federal government has contracted with these companies to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. All of the initial doses given to CVS and Walgreens will be used for this purpose.
Beshear did say, however, that the state’s plans for distribute are subject to change.
Also on Thursday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that the fight to keep private and religious-based schools open despite Beshear’s orders to close them due to the pandemic could be taken all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Cameron filed an objection to Beshear’s order, seeking to allow private schools to remain open to in-person instruction. A federal judge sided with Cameron, but Beshear appealed the to Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and a three-judge panel issued an injunction to the lower court’s order, effectively halting in-person instruction.
U.S. Justice Brett Kavanaugh gave Governor Beshear until 4 p.m. Friday to respond to Cameron’s filing.
No further information on that was available by press time Friday, but Cameron’s office sent out an email Friday morning seeking donations to aid with legal costs.
