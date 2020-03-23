In addition to the two local woman confirmed last week to have the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the health department has become aware of two new cases which they are now treating as positive — bringing the total being monitored to four.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced one of the new presumed positive cases during his latest Facebook Live update Monday afternoon. Amy Tomlinson, Public Health Preparedness Manager for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), advised the Commonwealth Journal that the agency had learned of the latest case late Monday afternoon.
Both the 64-year-old female and 49-year-old male were church contacts of the first confirmed local case, Tomlinson said. They are self-isolated and feeling well, she added, without having to seek out medical treatment at this time.
In fact, none of the four Pulaski Countians have required hospitalization. They have also all complied with requests to self-isolate and contact investigation efforts. According to LCDHD’s latest COVID-19 update, “one of the positive cases has been cleared.”
“LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them,” the brief stated.
The two new presumed positive cases were not among those announced during Governor Andy Beshear’s daily update at 5 p.m., although there were three cases for which county location wasn’t immediately available. Kentucky’s total now stands at 124. Gov. Beshear also announced a new death, with the news coming from Lexington about an 82-year-old woman with underlying health issues.
In regard to Gov. Beshear’s announcement Sunday that all non-essential retail businesses should close, Judge Kelley said in his update that he had received many calls but urged citizens to visit the governor’s Facebook page in order to see a more comprehensive list of what the order entails.
Kelley also updated the public on the county’s emergency operations center (EOC). Through the center, there is a morning conference call with 25 community partners representing law enforcement, Pulaski County Health Department, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, mayors, Special Response Team (SRT), food banks, schools and more. The judge said the purpose of the call each day is to assess the needs of the community accurately and address issues as they arise.
“I want to thank all of our mayors and other elected officials, first responders, community partners and volunteers for going above and beyond to serve your fellow Pulaski Countians during this temporary storm that we’re experiencing,” Judge Kelley said. “We’re going to try to do all we can to see that we make it through together and come out strong in the end.”
In terms of county government-related news, the judge announced that the Pulaski County Recycling Center has been closed to the public, although residential pickup service will continue as scheduled. And while Pulaski County Park was scheduled to open Tuesday, Judge Kelley urged the public to visit pcparkky.com to see what amenities are available (RV campsites, day use areas, trails, boat dock, disc golf course) and which are closed until further notice (primitive campsites, general store, shelters and bathhouses).
Pulaski Countians that are isolated (seniors, those with compromised immune systems, or those medically instructed to self-quarantine) and have no other option for assistance with groceries, medicine or other essentials may call 606-451-0810 for help. Judge Kelley asked that callers first exhaust all other options before calling.
“We will be glad to try to help when we can to provide assistance if you can’t get out…,” Judge Kelley said. “We want to try to help but we want to make sure you’ve exhausted all your current paths first because we’re likely going to have up to a 24-hour response time with the help that we can provide.”
Visit the Facebook page for Pulaski County Government for Judge Kelley’s updates.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit lcdhd.org, kycovid19.ky.gov, and cdc.gov. You may also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
