“We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Those were the words from Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley as he announced two new COVID-19 cases after more than a week of having no new cases — and even reaching the point of having zero active cases. Since the pandemic began, a total of 45 cases have been reported in Pulaski County with 41 having already recovered in addition to two deaths.
Judge Kelley praised citizens for doing their part to stay healthy and asked they continue to be diligent as the number of new cases hopefully continues to slow.
“As we go forward with our plans to reopen our economy, we’re going to depend on everybody to do his and her part to make sure that we do it in a safe manner…,” he said. “It’s going to be a few weeks of trying to transition back to somewhat of a normal life. Let’s be patient as we do this and remember that it’s not all about us; it’s about the people around us who are more vulnerable that we are, so please do your part to maintain safety through this.”
Judge Kelley referred questions about reopening dates to the state website healthyatwork.ky.gov. As of Monday, businesses that could open included: construction, horse racing without fans, manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses at 50-percent capacity, pet grooming/boarding, photography, and vehicle/vessel dealerships. Upcoming dates include —
May 18, 2020: Government Offices / Agencies
May 20, 2020: Funeral and Memorial Services; Retail
May 22, 2020: Restaurants (33% Capacity + Outdoor Seating)
May 25, 2020: Cosmetology Businesses; Hair Salons/Barbershops; Massage Therapy; Nail Salons; Tanning Salons; Tattoo Parlors
June 1, 2020: Fitness Centers; Movie Theaters
June 11, 2020: Campgrounds
June 15, 2020: Some Childcare; Youth Sports (low touch and outdoors)
July 1, 2020: Bars; Groups of 50 People.
“Keep in mind with all these openings that are coming up, we’re still going to have to social distance and wear protective masks whenever possible,” Judge Kelley said, while going over other requirements businesses will have to comply with in regard to both customers and employees.
For now, the county’s EOC (emergency operations center) remains open and still answering the essentials hotline (606-451-0810). Kelley closed the Facebook Live update by announcing that RV camping has resumed in limited capacity at Pulaski County Park.
“We have allowed all our seasonal campers that had reserved campsites for the whole season to come back,” he said. “Also first responders have been quarantining there.”
Judge Kelley reminded the public that common facilities such as playgrounds, shelters and bathrooms remain off limits until further notice of the state reopening such park facilities.
