With the COVID-19 crisis causing high unemployment, could more people turn to trafficking in illegal drugs?
It's not something local law enforcement has seen happen yet — but that doesn't mean they aren't aware of the possibility.
"Yes, we are concerned," said Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. "It could be a factor."
A sound understanding of economics reveals that when the free market is in less-than-ideal shape — as it is now, with businesses closed, people out of work. and shoppers hoarding goods like toilet paper from the grocery store — the black market stands to thrive. Under-the-table and illegal transactions become more preferable and more common.
And since the drug trade has always existed outside the law anyway, it stands as a way to make money even when Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered other businesses shut down in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus situation. Last week, Kentucky saw record unemployment numbers — nearly 49,000 claims filed, as compared to just under 2,800 the previous week, a massive jump.
So is joblessness-driven drug activity — such as making methamphetamine or trafficking narcotics — a threat?
"With that many people out of work, it could be an issue," said Hancock.
However, it's not a scenario that's really had time to materialize yet, as the decree to close businesses to the public is still relatively recent, and people haven't necessarily gotten desperate.
"We haven't seen that uptick yet," said Hancock. "Right now, we're dealing with the virus. That's the big concern."
Responses from a range of law enforcement agencies were more or less along the same lines.
"There's nothing that we could say concretely. We haven't noticed an uptick in criminal activity," said Capt. Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department. "It's still too soon into it to expect anything."
Correll wasn't so sure it would be a problem, however. "It's not something you would assume people would revert to, and there are so many opportunities to get unemployment (money), I don't see them resorting to crime as a necessary measure to get income."
Then again, "there's never been a precedent set" for this type of situation, he noted.
Operation UNITE is the anti-drug agency formed by Somerset's own U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers that deals in not only the criminal investigation aspect but also treatment and education. No data was available when contacted on any correlation between drug crimes and unemployment, but UNITE Deputy Director Tom Vicini offered a statement similar to the others.
"Right now, we're continuing to work cases, but have not seen a spike at this time as it has not really been long enough into the problem," he said. "At the same time, UNITE has not really seen any changes to calls (to the) treatment line at this point."
Todd Dalton, commander of Kentucky State Police Post 11, said they're always concerned about drug activity, but "haven't heard anything" about a rise in numbers yet.
"It makes sense," he said. "Any time you have unemployed populations, you have an increase in crime somewhat, whether it be drugs or property crimes, but with the (federal) relief package coming on, hopefully that will help."
Other offenses, however, are different. With people being told to stay indoors at home to avoid being out in public with the potential of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Hancock said that the sheriff's office is seeing more calls regarding domestic disputes.
Less active are the roadways. With more people at home and nowhere to go and nothing to do, deputies are making fewer traffic stops.
"Obviously, there's not a lot of traffic," said Hancock. "We're urging everyone maintain social distance, and don't go out and to places as often as they normally would."
For Somerset Police, the call volume has been more in line with what it is normally, though he also agreed that a downturn in traffic stops is likely.
"So far, so good," he said. "We've got a terrific community of citizens who follow the rules and get along with their neighbors, though they might be getting along six feet apart."
Dalton said that KSP is concentrating its efforts right now on "public protection."
"We've got most of our troops patrolling Walmart, Kroger, drug stores, keeping eyes out for large groups of people and responding to complaints," he said.
He added that the increased presence is to help the "citizens of the commonwealth feel safe" when they're out getting necessary items.
"You have a lot of people leaving the house for the first time to go to the grocery store, they might be a little apprehensive," said Dalton. "They see a KSP trooper there and say, 'It might not be so bad.' If it helps keep the public calmer as they go about their business, and feel safer, that's what we want."
