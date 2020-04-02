Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the first local death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The officials offered their condolences to the family of David Pitman, 62, of Somerset. Mayor Keck noted that Pitman had worked for the city, retiring just last year as he battled cancer. On Thursday, it was announced that he had passed away from pneumonia related to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases within the 10-county Lake Cumberland district now stands at 26. Kelley, Keck and Crabtree urged the public to continued with recommended social distancing, frequently washing hands, and sanitizing surfaces — not only to protect themselves but also their loved ones who may be at a higher risk for becoming seriously ill from the virus.
This story is developing.
