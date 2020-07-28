Two local restaurants are temporarily closing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post issued Tuesday, Guthrie's Grill in Burnside cites the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the reason they will close through August 4. Below is the full post:
"Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in KY, we have made the decision to CLOSE for one week to allow our employees to be medically cleared of any potential exposure.
"We feel this is in the best interest of our employees, guests and our community!
"We thank you for your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
"We will reopen August 4th at 3:00pm
~Blessings to All
The Guthrie Family"
Meanwhile one employee of Somerset" Mellow Mushroom has tested positive for COVID-19, so that restaurant is closing for two weeks in order to test other staff and deep clean the facility. Below is the full statement issued Monday evening from owner Hunt Prather:
"It has come to our attention that one of our employees, who recently traveled out of state, has tested positive and is symptomatic for COVID-19. Effective immediately we will be closing the restaurant for the next 14 days in order to deep clean, have all necessary staff tested and monitored for symptoms, and work alongside the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to contact any guests who may have been exposed. We will reopen for regular business at 11 am on Tuesday, August 11.
"While we have not been mandated to close, the health and safety of our customers, staff, and their families is our chief concern and thus have made the difficult decision to do so for the next two weeks. Per the Governor’s recommendation, we instituted contact tracing inside of the restaurant earlier this month. As a result of these early measures, we are able to work with the LCDHD to quickly identify anyone, guest or employee, who dined or worked within our facility on Saturday or Sunday, July 25-26, 2020 and may have come into contact with the COVID positive employee.
