The City of Burnside's plan to move the annual Fourth of July fireworks show to Labor Day weekend paid off with a two-day festival offering a little something for everyone.
"I thought the festival was a tremendous success," Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree said Monday, adding "Thunder Over the Island" may very well become a new Labor Day tradition. "With the feedback that we got this weekend…they [Mayor Robert Lawson and City Clerk Crissa Morris] were leaning toward moving our fireworks show to Labor Day weekend next year."
Crabtree continued that the city would likely hold some sort of Independence Day event, since is has been such a strong tradition. However, since so many other events involve fireworks on the Fourth holiday, he said, the only city on Lake Cumberland may be well served to keep "Thunder Over the Island" as a way to celebrate the traditional end of the lake season.
Burnside officials initially postponed Fourth of July festivities due to COVID-19. While the nation is still in the pandemic's throes, Crabtree was pleased that festival goers and volunteers this past weekend did their part to follow COVID recommendations.
"We didn't necessarily know what to anticipate," Crabtree said, "but people were very respectful of the guidelines. They did a great job managing social distancing and operating within the guidelines that we had posted out there to keep people safe."
The festivities centered at Cole Park — kicking off Friday night with the cool sounds of the Conch Republic, a Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet tribute band, as well as dazzling fireworks.
"Conch Republic lived up to their hype," Crabtree said. "They absolutely brought the house down. They did an amazing job and set the bar very, very high."
The festival resumed at noon on Saturday with a blues-based lineup kicked off by new Huntsville, Alabama-based band Shotgun Mojo. "They were a great surprise for me," Crabtree said. "I just knew they were a bunch of excellent musicians that got together and I couldn't go wrong in booking them. I wasn't disappointed."
The Lake Cumberland Blues Society were joined by The Cat Daddies to show off the locals' musical chops. "The crowd was into it," Crabtree said. "People were walking up and giving requests."
The music broke long enough for sporting enthusiasts to take in even the 146th Annual Kentucky Derby (also postponed due to COVID-19) on a big screen TV set up behind the performance stage.
Capping off the evening was a genre-busting set from Lexington guitarist D Jay Rice and his Payin' Dues band. "D Jay has a book of over 3,500 songs," Crabtree noted, adding he can "feel out" any crowd to play what they want to hear. "The sound that comes out of that three-piece band is amazing."
By the end, Crabtree was on stage jamming with them.
Crabtree estimated that some 6,000 people turned out in the park, on the lake and throughout the streets over the two-day event. While there were plenty of locals, he said, "Thunder Over the Island" also attracted folks from eight or nine states.
For now, the tourism director is interested in thanking everyone that helped with the event including Mayor Lawson, Morris, JC Tucker, George Flynn, Mikkle Hampton, Lake Cumberland Recovery, Boy Scout Troop 170, Anthony McCollom, Robbie Cox, the Pulaski County Detention Center, Keith Summers, Jim Goldson, Dwayne Sellers and Jeff Price.
"Our plan at this point is get the collective minds together at Tourism and go through what was good, what was bad and what we can do to make this festival even more successful next year," Crabtree said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.