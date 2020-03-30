Linda DeFrancesco stocks shelves with her farm's own salsa, spreads, veggies and salsa at DeFrancesco Farm Stand in Northford, Conn., Thursday, March 26, 2020. Businesses across the state are worried about the impact of the coronavirus, even the ones considered "essential" like farmers' markets and garden centers. The farm stand opens Saturday at 10 a.m. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)