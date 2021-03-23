FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have used "outdated information," U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)