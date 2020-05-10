ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It's not meant to be a trick question, but many filling out their 2020 U.S. census form struggle to answer: How many people were staying at your home on April 1?
The pandemic has fostered sudden, unexpected dislocation, making a typically easy question confusing for the newly displaced.
Some people living in coronavirus hot spots fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns.
Fran Kunitz left St. Louis to visit her sister and brother-in-law in Fort Myers, Florida, in mid-March. She was supposed to fly back on April 1 but nixed those plans. She has a weak immune system and asthma and didn't want to risk catching the virus on a flight.
