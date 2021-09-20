The Jefferson Memorial is visible behind White flags near the Washington Monument on the National Mall as Marine One with President Joe Biden abroad lands at the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, after returning from Rehoboth Beach, Del. The flags, which number more than 630,000, are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)