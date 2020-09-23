Health department officials discussed COVID statistics, the consequences of breaking quarantine and how officials may phase themselves out of coronavirus oversight once a vaccine is developed, all during the weekly question and answer video session hosted by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
Department Director Shawn Crabtree ended the session with a look towards how a vaccine could change the health department’s duties.
“The whole point of what we’re doing, whether contact tracing, case investigation or public health messaging, it’s to encourage people to do the things they need to do to slow the spread of this up until we can get a vaccine. … Once the vaccine’s out and you have the choice to vaccinate, at that point I think we will consider it on you to take care of yourselves, and we’ll try to maneuver ourselves out of this COVID situation, and let people make their own decisions,” Crabtree said.
Until then, health officials are asking the public to follow the recommendations of the health department, including their orders to self-isolate when you have been diagnosed with the disease, or to quarantine if you have had contact with a positive case.
Responding to a question of what the consequences would be for someone to break isolation, Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said, “[If] you are issued an order of isolation, and if you were not to isolate, you can be forced to isolate. … You could potentially be forced to do that if you are unwilling.”
Crabtree added, “The procedure for that would be we would take it in front of a judge and get a court order, which is enforceable by the legal establishment that’s in place and enforces other laws.”
“And we have done that in the past,” Spillman said.
“We have had to have court actions on quarantines, too,” Crabtree continued. “That’s a little more rare, but it can happen.”
“It’s certainly not something that the health department wants to do,” Spillman said. “We’re not trying to punish anybody.”
Spillman explained that if you have tested positive for COVID, even if you are asymptomatic, continuing to go out into the community means you are exposing other people to the virus.
If you have not tested positive but are in quarantine – those who have been close contact with someone who has tested positive – could still develop the disease between 2 and 14 days after exposure. That is why the health department places those people in quarantine for two weeks, to keep them away from the public during a time they can potentially become contagious.
Crabtree said that even if the number of people who contract the disease sounds small, it can still have a huge community impact.
“For our district, we have a mortality rate of 2.6 percent,” he said, which means about two and a half people out of every 100 – or five out of every two hundred who contract the disease will die from it.
“We know about two out of every 100, or one out of every 50, is going to pass away from this,” he said. “If you can do something to slow the spread, you’re saving a one in 50 chance someone’s going to pass away. That’s just statistically true, and that’s continuing to bear out.”
He said local, state and national mortality rates have been holding at around the same numbers for months.
He added that the district has around an 8.4 percent hospitalization rate, meaning eight out of every 100 who get COVID require treatment at the hospital.
“That’s a terrible financial burden to society. … Somebody has to pay for that,” Crabtree said.
“We would prefer to have as few deaths and as few hospitalizations as we can.”
