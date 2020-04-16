For those who like to run and walk, this weekend might have normally presented an opportunity to get out and compete with others in an organized event.
While social distancing rules may be preventing that at the time being, you can still participate in a “virtual race” — for a good cause.
Stephanie Bryson of Somerset developed the idea to help God’s Food Pantry in their ongoing goal to provide meals for those in need in this area.
“My sister in Portland invited me to do a virtual race for their Meals-on-Wheels program,” said Bryson. “That was about the same time God’s Food Pantry started asking for monetary donations. I said, ‘What a cool idea if we could do that here.’
“There are a lot of people active right now and getting outside,” she said. “It’s a good way to get people involved, (to help) God’s Food Pantry and still do something healthy.”
Essentially, you do your own 5K race, on your own time. Go outside and avoid being in a crowd, or even do it at home.
Then use social media to show you’ve completed the virtual race, with hashtags like #virtual5k #flattendontfatten #somersetgodsfoodpantry #togetherkentucky #healthyathome.
“You just show your support to God’s Food Pantry on social media,” said Bryson.
The event page on Facebook notes that “God’s Food Pantry has a critical need for staples in the way of bread, milk, eggs, flour, and sugar. The Pantry can buy these items in bulk economically, so monetary donations is really what the pantry needs to meet this crisis.”
People can pledge their money by making a donation to God’s Food Pantry.
“We’ve had a lot of people verbally pledge that they were going to do the race,” said Bryson. “(The Virtual Race) just asks people to pay a typical race registration feed, $25 or $30.”
You can call 606-679-8560 to pay by credit card, PayPal to gfp8560@gmail.com, or mail a check to God’s Food Pantry, PO Box 259, Somerset, Ky., 42502-0252.
To learn more, visit the “Virtual Race for God’s Food Pantry” page on Facebook.
The event was scheduled for last Saturday, and this Saturday, April 18.
“(Participation) can be any time between (those dates),” said Bryson. “Of course, you can do it any time after that if anyone just wants to race. ... We can certainly do it (for longer).”
