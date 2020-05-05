Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.