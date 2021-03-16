FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, Cam Ashling talks to volunteers with the Democratic Party outside a home in Norcross, Ga., before they head out to try to get absentee ballots fixed. A surge of absentee ballots during last year's election led to concerns that a larger percentage of mailed ballots could be rejected for arriving past the deadline, not having a voter's signature or some other reason. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that didn't happen. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)