MONTICELLO, Ky. — Wayne Fiscal Court agreed on an increase of 31 cents per hour in pay for county employees during last week's monthly meeting.
In June, the budget for the new fiscal year was approved and magistrates opted to hold off on the pay increase.
"County workers are essential employees and they've worked throughout the entire pandemic," Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said Wednesday. "I am proud of them and they are deserving."
Anderson also mentioned the $650,000 received from CARES Act funding that will be used toward COVID recovery expenses. Anderson said the monies will be used for EMS salaries, deputy salaries and all cleaning supplies. The funds will be applied from March 1-Dec. 21, 2020.
"This is a tremendous help to the budget as Wayne County is losing $1,700 per day at the Detention Center due to the loss of state inmates, as 69 are currently lodged and they are budgeted for 130."
At this month's meeting, magistrates also approved the Wayne County Road System presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The final document will be forwarded to the state. It includes a list of county roads and those that are not part of the county road system.
Wayne Fiscal Court also approved the reappointment of Don Hiten, and appointments of Mary Lair and Phillip Duncan, to the Ethics Commission. Norma Reece, Betty Cox and Jack Cox were all reappointed to the Northern Wayne County Ambulance District. It was also announced that the Freedom Bridge project has been completed and Freedom Road is now open to through traffic.
