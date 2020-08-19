MONTICELLO, Ky. — First responders in Wayne County will get a chunk of coronavirus funding issued this week by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department for Local Government.
The Monticello Police Department has been awarded $14,100 for PPE, sanitizing supplies (hand sanitizer and liquid disinfectant for police vehicles and equipment) and computer equipment to support changes in operational procedures regarding reporting when processing individuals into custody outside of the police department.
"Monticello is a small community with limited resources. Trying to protect our officers and members of the community from the spread of COVID-19 is a high priority for us but it has been a drain on our budget. Receiving a prevention grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance, through the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, will be a great help,” said Monticello Police Department Chief Joe Bybee. “It will let us provide our officers with supplies and equipment to help them avoid becoming infected while they do their jobs."
The Monticello Police Department funds were part of more than $5.7 million that Kentucky’s local public safety agencies and eligible local governments were awarded in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (USDOJ) Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF). Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement on Tuesday.
“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” said Beshear. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble recognizes that this federal funding is critical in allowing these agencies to better serve their communities during this pandemic.
“The awarded funds will agencies with overtime related to fighting COVID-19, purchasing equipment, supplies, training, travel and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state prisons, local jails and detention centers,” said Secretary Noble. “Our grants management division staff has worked diligently to oversee the application process, and I encourage public safety agencies who have not yet applied, to do so soon.”
It was announced on Wednesday that Wayne County will use $665,672 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19 for payroll for EMS workers and the sheriff’s department.
“Receiving the funding from the CARES Act to be used toward Wayne County’s COVID 19 expenses is a tremendous help to our county and its budget,” said Wayne County Judge/Executive Mike Anderson. “We will apply these funds mostly toward EMS and the sheriff department salaries. This funding is much appreciated and needed to help defray our losses in revenue.”
Beshear announced 18 central Kentucky governments were approved for $8,194,518 in reimbursements from the CARES Act.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this virus,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
