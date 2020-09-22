MONTICELLO, Ky. — All students in the Wayne County School System, with the exception of preschoolers and kindergartners, will be required to wear masks, Public Relations Officer Linda Jones announced Monday.
Wayne County Schools are preparing to return to in-person classes next Monday and students and parents need to be aware of requirements related to masking, Jones said.
All students in grades 1-12 will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking. This requirement is a result of updates to the Healthy at School guidelines issued by the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Public Health.
Masks remain optional for preschool and kindergarten students during in-person instruction.
Students in grades K-12 who ride the bus will be expected to wear a mask at all times while on board. Preschool students will not be required to mask during the bus ride.
