Somerset Mayor Alan Keck did a Facebook Live event on Thursday and followed it up with an Op-Ed published on Friday in the Commonwealth Journal.
It’s honestly caused more controversy than it should have.
Keck has always been a leader who looks ahead — who keeps the big picture in focus.
So it makes sense that the mayor is looking toward life beyond the COVID-19 crisis.
I agree 100 percent that we need a plan for reopening local businesses and industry that have taken a financial beating due to the virtual shutdown of life as we knew it.
Some businesses, both large and small, are hanging on by a thread. We want these businesses to still be around when the dust clears. Heck, the newspaper industry is hurting just like everyone else. We’re open and putting out the news, but most of our revenue is advertising-based. If businesses are closed, they’re not making money. And if they’re not making money, they’re not advertising.
We need a plan on how to reopen.
We need a plan to jump right into the tourism season — or what’s left of it — when normality begins to creep back into our existence.
We need to plan for the end of the school year — even if it butts right up against the beginning of the next school year.
The question, of course, is when.
When is it safe to reopen? When is it safe to even think about doing a partial reopening?
May 1? June 1? When will we be safe?
Dr. Joe Weigel is a trusted voice in the local healthcare field. As the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Medical Student Education Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Dr. Weigel has been on the front line here in Pulaski County batting the coronavirus.
So I put the question to him — when is the time right? His answer was thoughtful — and brutally honest. In a nutshell, no one really knows when things will be “safe” for everyone. Fact is, that might not happen for quite some time.
“There is not an easy answer to these questions,” Weigel said. “If we had an excellent testing system in place, and we knew its effectiveness, and we knew that having the disease conferred true immunity, this would be much easier. But we don’t ... so there is not an easy path forward.
“I do think in short order there is going to be a real push back on both a local and state level to open to some degree,” Weigel added. “(Gov. Andy Beshear) has been aggressive from a public health standpoint point of view, but he will come under pressure. There simply must be a reasoned, thoughtful approach to decision making — and people will have to live with the consequences either way.”
According to an article in Friday’s New York Times, healthcare experts from around the world are having a tough time even pinpointing the death rate of COVID-19.
In February and March, the projection circulated by infectious disease experts of how many people would die seemed plenty dire: around 1 percent, or 10 times the rate of a typical flu.
But according to various unofficial COVID-19 trackers that calculate the death rate by dividing total deaths by the number of known cases, about 6.4 percent of people infected with the virus have now died worldwide, the New York Times reported.
In Italy, the death rate stands at about 13 percent, and in the United States, around 4.3 percent, according to the latest figures on known cases and deaths. Even in South Korea, where widespread testing helped contain the outbreak, 2 percent of people who tested positive for the virus have died, recent data shows.
All of this seems pretty grim.
But as the Times article points out, fatality rates based on comparing deaths, which are relatively easy to count, to infections, which are not, almost certainly overestimate the true lethality of the virus, epidemiologists say. Health officials and epidemiologists have estimated there are five to 10 people with undetected infections for every confirmed case in some communities, and at least one estimate suggests there are far more.
“To know the fatality rate you need to know how many people are infected and how many people died from the disease,” Ali H. Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told The New York Times. “We know how many people are dying, but we don’t know how many people are infected.”
As Weigel has pointed out many times, testing has been woefully inadequate. How many Pulaski countians have had mild symptoms, but stayed at home, dealt with the illness and never were tested?
The good news is that many people will not get terribly ill if they contract the coronavirus. The bad news is that they could unknowingly spread it to people who will.
So the question remains — when do we try to reopen things?
It certainly appears that Beshear’s tactics have worked. He’s been tough and vigilant. And some people are getting testy about his strategy. But this is a fact: Kentucky is doing much better than states that got off to a slow start in closing things down.
Look, I’m sure Keck cares very deeply about citizens who might contract the virus. He’s not the type of guy who would trade human lives for dollar bills. If you think that, based on his comments about the reopening, you’re way off-base.
And I know Beshear is concerned with the state’s economy. He doesn’t want to see businesses and industry crash statewide.
Fact is, you can want to be safe with people’s health and still have an eye on reopening.
This is horribly difficult for all of us — but for our leaders, the decisions they face are monumental. If you reopen too soon, will it lead to a spike of serious cases and deaths? If you stay shut down too long will that lead to serious economic collapse and worldwide poverty?
I’d like to see us hold off a little bit longer — until our scientists and doctors have a handle on this — until they know more about what they’re fighting.
Social distancing and the shutdown is preventing the spread of COVID-19.
But we all know the clock is ticking.
We can’t live like this forever.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
