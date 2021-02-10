The Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s work at helping vaccinate people in the area hit a few snags this week, not the least of which was Mother Nature causing a very cold hardship.
LCDHD officials announced last week that they will be getting around 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine over then next three weeks. They began the process of scheduling appointments last Monday, but some of those appointments were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Then, the weather predictions started to turn for the worse, with meteorologists warning that Thursday could see freezing rain hit southern Kentucky. That could cause hazardous driving conditions or power outages due to ice forming on lines, or cause tree limbs to break from the weight.
In the LCDHD’s question-and-answer meeting held via YouTube, Director Shawn Crabtree and Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said the health department were in the process of reaching out to those who had appointments today and Friday and rescheduling those people for early next week.
“I think people were quiet happy with that,” Spillman said of rescheduling. “We just can’t predict exactly what kind of weather we’re going to have. It could miss half of our counties. It could hit us all.”
Another factor working against them, as Spillman explained, was their internet and phone service provider, Spectrum, experiencing an outage in Pulaski and Casey during the time the health department was trying to schedule appointments..
“Our phones are Voice Over IP, so they’re through the internet system. That causes a problem,” Spillman said.
It was an unforeseen problem that caused a delay in scheduling, he said.
“We apologize for the issues that caused,” Spillman said.
Crabtree said those two counties were able to reroute calls to counties that were not experiencing problems and were able to resume service.
One of the questions asked of officials during the meeting was whether it was safe to take the second shot of the two-shot vaccination series on schedule if that person had COVID-19 recently.
Medical Director Christine Weyman said that it was possible to have received the first shot and, in the weeks between that and getting the second dose, become infected with the virus.
“You are able to get the second dose after you have been released from isolation and recovered,” Weyman said. “However, when you have a COVID infection, you mount an immune response, and many people who have received the second dose too close to their infection had severe immune side effects: Fevers, body aches, chills, headaches. So, my recommendation is to wait a few months, two to three months, after your illness. But it is your choice. You can have it as soon as you’ve recovered.”
Spillman said Dr. Weyman and health department staff spoke from experience.
Spillman joked, “I know a guy really well, named Stuart Spillman, who had that happen to him, so I would recommend that you wait a little bit also.”
While the health department’s vaccinations currently are only covering people in groups 1A and 1B, officials went over what kinds of medical conditions a person can have to be covered under the 1C group, since that will be the next group to be eligible for vaccinations.
Adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions such as coronary artery disease or a history of heart failure, weakened immune systems due to organ transplants, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of severe illness.
Crabtree explained that while the CDC has also listed smoking as a risk factor, the state of Kentucky has decided not to use that is a criteria for 1C eligibility at this time.
Crabtree warned that since 1C also includes people age 60 years or older and those deemed to be essential workers, this group will be very large.
“If we think we have a shortage of vaccines so far, we’ve not seen anything yet. When it opens up to the 1C group there will definitely be a tremendous amount more demand than there is supply,” Crabtree said.
