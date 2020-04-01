Dr. Joe Weigel, the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Medical Student Education Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, says local healthcare workers have "settled into a new reality."
And that reality is life battling the COVID-19 virus.
"I want to reemphasize to the people of this county that they are very fortunate to have an organized, structured group of inpatient physicians who know what they are doing in every aspect of critical care medicine, including the ventilator care of critical COVID-19 patients," Weigel said. "The nurses and support staff are very solid and unflinching in the face of substantial personal risk.
"The residency programs give us the physician manpower that other rural hospitals simply do not have," Weigel added.
As the number of coronavirus cases grow throughout Kentucky, Weigel is confident Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is ready for any challenge that may come its way.
"We had a brief meeting (Tuesday) to check in with everyone and I was encouraged by their resilience and determination," Weigel said. "This work is not just dangerous, it is grueling and physically demanding.
"We have adequate personal protective equipment to this point, but we are cautious in its use," Weigel continued. "We expect this to get worse before it gets better. But, again, the hospitalists, the sub-specialists, the ER staff, the hospital support staff and the administration are very determined to do the very best we can."
Weigel said, at this point, prevention by social distancing and other safety measures, along with aggressive and supportive critical care, "is all we know that helps."
According to Weigel and the Center for Disease Control, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). It is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
To protect yourself, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
It is also important to avoid close contact with people who are sick and put distance between yourself and other people.
To protect others around you, stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. You should also cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
If you are sick, you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
As of now, there is no vaccine for the virus and no proven medical remedies.
"There are some unproven claims that combinations of drugs, including an antibiotic, might lessen the severity of COVID-19," Weigel said. "But medicine demands scientific evidence and not anecdotes. It takes time to gather evidence.
"People want instant answers when humans are dying," Weigel added. "That's natural. But rapid pandemics have always brutalized humanity and this one, unfortunately, is no different."
