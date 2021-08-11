Local healthcare providers have a hard enough time dealing with the current surge in COVID-19 patients. It's grueling, it's sad and it can be overwhelming as sick patients fill up the emergency room and much-needed hospital beds.
So what happens when you tack on public mistrust, sparked by a mountain of misinformation?
"We're discouraged," said Dr. Joe Weigel, the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
"It's disheartening," added Dr. Sam Weigel, Joe's son, a physician who has treated numerous COVID-19 patients over the past 18 months.
The Weigels were responding to a video that went viral this week where Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mount Vernon, Ind., Board of Education. During his 5-minute presentation, Stock claimed the Center for Disease Control and the National Institute of Health were wrong in their "science", that masks were ineffective in preventing the spread of the virus and that vaccines actually helped spread the virus rather than eradicate it.
The video came just as local schools were prepared to go back into session and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statewide mask mandate for schools.
"Pretty much everything (Stock) said was false," said Dr. Sam Weigel. "The core of what he said is that the CDC and the NIH don't understand science. If you believe that, then there's not a whole lot anyone can say to change your mind."
Both Weigels said masks do indeed help prevent the spread of the virus.
"It's frustrating this is still an issue," Dr. Sam Weigel said. "Masks are designed to stop the entrance of small particles into the airway. People who work in hazardous jobs wear them — not because anyone is trying to control them, but because they work. Masks are very effective in decreasing the rate of COVID transmission."
Dr. Joe Weigel pointed out that masks may be even more vital now that the virus has "evolved."
"Early in the pandemic, masks and social distancing were crucial because COVID-19 was transmitted through droplets — a cough, a sneeze or loud talking," Joe explained. "The distance the particles were in the air made a difference. Social distancing was very effective.
"Now the virus has evolved and is aerosolized," Joe added. "It's like smoke in a room — that's the delta variant. It's very contagious.
"Masks are not perfect — but they're certainly better than nothing," Weigel continued. "It's so very important that everyone is on board and doing everything they can because so much of the population is unvaccinated."
Many science experts claim that masks can be very effective against aerosolized viruses, such as the delta variant.
“Masks work by blocking or filtering out viruses that are carried in aerosols,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech who studies airborne disease transmission, in the journal Med.
The “air must curve as it flows around individual, tightly packed fibers of the material, like a race car swerving around cones of an obstacle course. As the air curves, the aerosols it carries cannot make the sharp bends and therefore slam into the fibers, or they come too close to the fibers and stick to them," she said.
Stock also attacked the vaccines. He claims the COVID-19 vaccines “fight the virus wrong and let the virus become worse than it would with native infection.” Stock blames outbreaks of COVID-19 on “antibody-mediated viral enhancement,” a “condition done when vaccines work wrong, as they did in every coronavirus study done in animals on coronaviruses after the SARS outbreak and done in respiratory syncytial virus.”
"I can say unequivocally that the vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Sam Weigel said. "As for (Stock's) claims, antibody-mediated viral enhancement hasn’t been an issue in the animal studies and clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines — not to mention their real-world rollout."
As Dr. Joe Weigel pointed out, vaccines have been vital throughout world history.
"Other than clean water, no other factor has been greater in extending the life expectancy in human beings than vaccines," he said. "In the past 150 years they have obliterated diseases such as polio, measles and small pox. Vaccine science has always provided the means to eradicate illness and it's always been acceptable."
Both Weigels said the vaccines developed as a response to COVID are cutting edge.
All vaccines have the same basic goal: train the body’s defenses to recognize and respond to a specific threat, whether chickenpox, polio, or SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19).
To accomplish this, most vaccines introduce a weakened or inactivated version of a virus (or some “recognizable” protein from a virus) so the body can learn to detect and defeat that virus.
Rather than introducing a weakened copy of the coronavirus (or one of its recognizable proteins), the COVID-19 vaccines introduce strands of messenger RNA (mRNA). These strands act like sets of instructions that tell the body’s cells to produce copies of a recognizable (but harmless) virus protein. In this case, SARS-CoV-2’s famous “spike” protein.
Briefly flooded with harmless copies of the spike protein, the immune system learns to recognize the spikes, mounts a defense against them, and develops antibodies to guard against future infection.
"These vaccines are nothing short of miraculous," Dr. Joe Weigel said. "As close to a miracle as you'll see in modern science. The mRNA technique could treat many diseases, such as HIV.
"It's important to understand what the CDC says about the side effects of vaccines," he continued. "The possibility of serious side effects are minuscule compared to the risks of an unvaccinated person becoming very ill with COVID."
Dr. Sam Weigel says he has personally treated nearly 100 patients at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital who were seriously ill.
"Only one of those patients was fully vaccinated — and he left the hospital with a good result," Sam said. "The people I see who were not vaccinated have a better chance of not seeing a good outcome.
"We need to focus on death and critical illness," he added. "The vaccine protects you from becoming seriously ill or dying. It's very effective in preventing you from getting very sick."
In his presentation, Stock suggested that an anti-parasitic drug called ivermectin could be used along with supplements to effectively treat COVID-19.
“I can tell you,” Stock said in the video, “having treated over 15 COVID-19 patients, that between active loading with vitamin D, ivermectin and zinc, that there is not a single person who has come anywhere near the hospital.”
Neither the World Health Organization nor the National Institutes of Health has recommended the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19, and Merck, which manufactures the drug, has similarly noted that there is no “meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease.”
"If you blindly take drugs that are not proven to be beneficial, it's very misdirected," Dr. Sam Weigel said. "We take an oath to do no harm, so I would not recommend unproven treatments. They can be dangerous."
"I'm confident in another 12-18 months we will have proven ways to treat this virus," Joe said. "We came up with anti-viral therapeutics to treat HIV and we've taken away death and AIDS from most HIV patients."
The misinformation shared by Stock and those like him have fueled an outcry from those opposed to mask mandates and people leery of being vaccinated.
"I've never seen a virus that has been weaponized and politicized like this," Dr. Joe Weigel said. "The medical community is trying to keep people from becoming ill and it is being demonized for doing it.
"We don't have a political agenda," he added. "Physicians have a sworn oath to try to heal people. That's what we've been trying to do the past 18 months and it's still what we're trying to do. I can tell you that you won't find one doctor in our medical community who would not recommend that you get vaccinated."
The elder Weigel said the COVID hysteria harkens the famous 1948 short story by Shirley Jackson, "The Lottery". The story describes a fictional small town in the contemporary United States, which observes an annual rite known as "the lottery", in which a member of the community is selected by chance. The shocking consequence of being selected in the lottery is revealed only at the end.
"It seems like people are willing to accept a level of serious illness and death to make a point — as long as they're not the one holding the bag at the end," Dr. Joe Weigel said. "We need to stop yelling at one another. We need to get on the same page and try to prevent people in our community from dying."
