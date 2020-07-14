FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, right, applauds as President Donald Trump holds an executive order that he signed during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to “find something new.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)