Imagine not only having COVID and being faced with being put on a ventilator, but doing so while you are pregnant.
Then, imagine being on the ventilator and unconscious when doctors have to make the difficult decision to go ahead and deliver your baby.
Keshia Nolen said she has almost no memory of her time in the U.K. Medical Center when that exact situation happened to her. She said she remembers being put on an ambulance here in Pulaski to be taken up to U.K. But she can’t remember anything after that until she woke up after being taken off the ventilator.
“I got told that before I got put on the ventilator, I was saying, ‘I don’t care about me. Just save my baby.’ and the nurses were trying to calm me down.”
Nolen and her daughter, Emma, are both recovering from the incident. Thankfully, Nolen said, Emma did not contract COVID herself. However, the baby had to be delivered premature at 28 weeks due to Nolen’s failing health during her struggle with COVID.
Emma was 2 lbs. 6 oz. at birth, Nolen said.
Emma, who will be 8 weeks old next Monday, is still at U.K. in the NICU, but is improving every day, Nolen said. She recently got off of her oxygen support, and is working on being able to eat better.
“Once she does that, we should be able to do the car seat test then hopefully come home pretty soon.”
The decision to deliver Emma turned out to be for the best, according to Nolan and her fiancé Bryce Dodson.
Dodson said that Nolan was on the highest setting on the ventilator, at 100 percent oxygen, and still struggling. Medical staff were talking about using a extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, with talk of having to open up her jugular to use it.
When one of her doctors heard they were considering this while Nolan was still pregnant, that doctor made the decision to go ahead and deliver the baby first.
“He made a good decision,” Dodson said, because by the next day Nolan was getting better without even resorting to the ECMO. By that afternoon, they were able to turn her ventilator down to 40 percent oxygen, almost the lowest setting, Dodson said.
Nolen said that when she first started showing symptoms of COVID, they weren’t the typical symptoms. “I never ran a fever. I didn’t have the classic signs of COVID.”
In fact, she was even told to come into her gynecologist's office for one of her regular appointments, because when she called ahead and told them her symptoms, they told her they thought she had allergies.
It wasn’t until she had to go to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for her illness that she was diagnosed with COVID.
The doctor there realized she had double pneumonia, and he made the decision to send her to U.K.
“They knew they could treat her better at U.K.,” Dodson said.
Meanwhile, Dodson was placed on quarantine due to his exposure to her.
The couple have an older child, son Gabriel, who will be 2 in November. Nolen said that luckily, when she started feeling bad she had asked her grandparents, Barbara and John Nolen, to take care of him. Therefore, he wasn’t around her and didn’t get sick.
However, it did mean Dodson was at home alone and unable to be with his fiancee or his newborn daughter.
“My mentality was, I can’t do anything for them. I’d love to be there, but I kept reminding myself that they’re in the best hands possible. And of course, all of the prayers. I put all my faith in God at that point,” he said.
When Emma was born, she was assigned a social worker within the hospital.
“She was awesome. She actually FaceTimed me and sent me photos to my email, to where I have newborn photos from the day she was born,” Dodson said.
“Technology plays a big part in this. It fills some of those gaps. It’s just not the same though,” he added.
Technology also let him communicate with Nolen after she woke up. She had a camera in her room that she could use to FaceTime Dodson, and even though she was too weak to talk, she had a white board that she could use to write with.
At one point, while with Dodson over video, Nolen wrote the word “shot.” Her nurse figured out that she was asking her fiance if he had gotten the COVID vaccination shot.
When Dodson said he had, she raised her hands in a victory sign.
“I feel like that was the right decision to make,” Dodson said.
Dodson said they had been unsure of the vaccine before this, but during this ordeal he has spoken to a lot of doctors and people in the medical field.
“They were all encouraging me to get it, and one of them said something that just kind of hit me. He said ‘If your house was on fire, would you use a fire extinguisher?’ And I was, like, ‘Yeah.’ And he said ‘We’re in a fire right now.’”
Nolen also wants to get the shot as soon as she can, and was even asking for it before she left the hospital. However, due to her weakened immune system and all the medications she needed in the hospital, she has to wait at least 90 days before she can get it.
Nolen had to spend several weeks recovering the use of her throat after being on the ventilator. She had to use a feeding tube for a while rather than eat normally, and she wasn’t even able to drink water. She was given a little bit on a moistened sponge in her mouth, because the medical staff were afraid that if she tried to drink it would go to her lungs.
While she is back home and much improved, she said she still has memory issues and gets tired very easily. She still relies on her grandparents to help her out during the day before Dodson gets home from work.
The family has been blessed with a lot of help from the community, they said. Nolen especially wanted to thank Dodson’s employer, Coca-Cola, which has been “amazing” to work with him and help out the family in any way they can.
Dodson said there have been many prayer warriors across the community praying for them, as well as those who directly helped them. “I’ve had several people who I’ve never met in my entire life reach out and ask if we need anything,” he said.
The couple are still driving up to Lexington three days a week to see newborn Emma. Because of that, Kris Pitman at Citizen’s National Bank helped to put together a gas fund for them, Nolen said.
Anyone who want to donate can contact Citizens National Bank and ask to put funds in the account for Keshia Nolen, or contact Pitman if they have any more questions.
