A note from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who died of COVID-19 11 days prior in Richmond, Calif. on Monday, Sept 27, 2021. Primetta Giacopini's life ended the way it began — in a pandemic. She was two years old when she lost her mother to the Spanish flu in Connecticut in 1918. Giacopini contracted COVID-19 earlier this month. The 105-year-old struggled with the disease for a week before she died Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)