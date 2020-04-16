As if commenting on the difficulties many have encountered trying to file unemployment claims during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the latest community update from Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley began Wednesday afternoon with its share of technical difficulties.
Once the Facebook Live presentation got underway, however, workforce development specialist Shirlene Taylor of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District was on hand to answer questions from those having issues with the system.
Taylor, who works with the Cumberlands Career Development office which serves 13 counties, is one of many state workers who have been called in from other agencies to assist with processing unemployment claims. Each can be processing some 500 claims per week. At the moment, Taylor is helping with resetting PINs and identity issues. Other workers have been designated to answer general questions or to address specific problems with claims.
“It is a very hard thing right now because there are so many people trying to access the system,” Taylor said. “There’s so much to the process, and a lot of the people [who have been brought in to help] are new at it.”
From filing at www.kcc.ky.gov or 502-875-0442, Taylor explained that it can take about 13 days to actually get a check. “The best and the quickest way to get the process started is to do it online,” she said.
Regarding the extra $600 those on unemployment can expect from the federal government, Taylor explained that it won’t be reflected in someone’s account summary but should be received with the unemployment check. She also recommended filing with “lack of work” as the reason and entering COVID-19 in any comment box available.
“Do not put ‘natural disaster,’” Taylor said. “A natural disaster is like tornados or hurricanes or earthquakes.…[Noting lack of work and COVID-19] helps the investigator to know which pot of money this is coming out of.”
For those who have experienced identity issues, Taylor recommended taking a picture of your driver’s license, social security card, and a piece of mail with your current address and upload it as a document to your account summary. She explained those issues can happen for people who have married and changed their name since last filing for unemployment or if a Social Security number was entered incorrectly.
Though she urged the public to have patience, particularly if they are awaiting callbacks regarding a problem with a claim, Taylor acknowledged that can be easier said than done. Both she and Judge Kelley added that the system was not designed to handle such volume. Some 520,000 Kentuckians have filed since March 16, according to the latest state figures.
Taylor also fielded questions involving self-employed persons, mass claims, appeals, and percentages of wages which can be paid.
Judge Kelley urged the public to be patient and to keep trying if they are having issues.
“They will help you as soon as soon as they can,” he said. “They’re not avoiding you; it’s just they’re overwhelmed and they want to help…I desperately want to see you all financially supported and on your feet. We’re going to do all we can to try to help the state with this issue they’re dealing with here at our level.”
As for the latest COVID-19 numbers for Pulaski County, Judge Kelley noted that the total on Wednesday afternoon stood at 32 cases. The vast majority of those — 20 — have recovered from the virus while 10 individuals are currently in self-quarantine. There have been two local deaths during the outbreak.
