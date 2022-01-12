LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive more than double its annual investment to help families afford energy costs as a result of a federal pandemic assistance package, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said.
More than $113 million in funding was secured for Kentucky through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations process, Yarmuth said.
The investment will help families struggling with home heating costs.
“The American Rescue Plan was already a lifeline to so many who are struggling, and this investment will help countless Kentuckians stay safe this year,” Yarmuth said.
Yarmuth, a Democrat representing the Louisville-area 3rd District, played a key role in passing the American Rescue Plan as chairman of the House Budget Committee. The pandemic aid package was championed by congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.