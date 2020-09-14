Both the Dodgers and Reds had looked impressive in Babe Ruth action so far this fall season, as both clubs came into Thursday night's action with the two top records inside the league.
However, if someone told the Yankees and Cubs they were big-time underdogs on Thursday night, they certainly didn't listen.
The Cubs toppled the Dodgers in the opening game on Thursday night by scoring 11 runs, and the Yankees matched them in the nightcap, scoring the first 11 runs in the game against the Reds -- who came into the game with the top record in the league at 5-1-1.
On Thursday evening however, it was the Cubs and Yankees that looked the part of two contenders, with each scoring 11 runs in impressive victories.
Cubs 11 Dodgers 3,
The Dodgers flexed their muscles early in this contest, with the trio of Chase Farmer, Carson Ryan, and Bryce Cowell all leading off the top of the first inning with basehits off of Cubs starter Conner Phelps.
All three would score courtesy of three errors in the frame by the Cubs, giving the Dodgers a quick, 3-0 lead before the Cubs ever picked up a bat.
However, that would be it for Ricky Farmer's club, as this one was all Cubs after that early three-run deficit.
Phelps helped his own cause by reaching base with a double in the second frame. Phelps then stole third base, and came home with the first run of the night for the Cubs thanks to an error by the Dodgers.
And, the Cubs were not done.
In the home half of the third frame, catcher Jonah Brock's two-run tripled knotted things up at 3-3, setting the stage for the Cubs big night at the plate.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cubs all but put this one away, by batting around on their way to plating six runs.
Two bases loaded walks by Farmer put the Cubs on top 5-3, forcing coach Ricky Farmer to bring on Adam Walters in relief.
The first hitter Walters faced -- Colyer White -- ripped a bases-clearing double to the left center field gap, scoring three runs for an 8-3 Cubs lead.
Brock had an RBI groundout to score yet another run, and the Cubs would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning -- one coming home on a Dodgers error -- and the other on an infield hit with the bases juiced by White.
For the game, Carter Stapp and White paced the Cubs with two hits each, with White leading the way with four RBI's, while Brock drove in a pair of runs.
The Dodgers meanwhile were limited to just three hits in the contest, with all three of those coming from their first three batters of the game.
Stapp picked up the win for the Cubs in relief of Phelps.
Yankees 11 Reds 2,
The Reds came into Thursday night's contest with a league-best 5-1-1 record, but on this night at least, Jacob Phelps' club was no match for the Yankees.
Brian Daulton's club banged out eight hits in the win, with Brayden Gross and Brody Daulton leading the way with two hits each.
The Yankees roughed up Reds starting pitcher Jace Frye by scoring three runs in the first inning, and basically put this one away by plating five more runs in the top half of the third frame, to take a commanding, 8-0 lead.
Gross had a two-run single in the huge third frame for the Yankees, and Dawson Branscum drove in another run with an RBI groundout.
While the Yankees were getting the job done at the plate, their starting pitcher -- Bailey Burton -- was certainly getting it done on the mound.
Burton worked two innings on the mound, and fanned all six batters he faced in a very impressive pitching performance.
Already leading the Reds by that 8-0 cushion, the Yankees pushed across three more runs in the top of the fourth frame, thanks to an RBI hit from Caleb Ramsey, and a run-scoring single from Daulton.
Gross led the Yanks with four runs driven in, while Daulton drove in a pair of runs.
The Reds meanwhile finally got on the board in the home half of the fourth frame, thanks to an RBI single off of the bat of Frye, and a run-scoring single from Lincoln Helm.
Babe Ruth play will resume on Monday night with a pair of games.
In game one at 6 p.m., the Reds will square off against the Dodgers, while in the nightcap at 8 p.m., the Yankees will face the Rockies.
