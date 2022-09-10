The 3rd Friday Folk @ the Cooper Community Arts Center series continues its eighth season on Friday, September 16, at 7 p.m., with performances by Minnesota folk duo Curtis & Loretta, along with Somerset duo Joe LaMay & Sherri Reese with The Depot Boys (Paul Davis on banjo & Randy Frye on bass).
The monthly 3rd Friday Folk began in March of 2015 for the purpose of providing a performance and listening room for traditional and original folk and roots music in Somerset. Each monthly concert brings together regional and national performers along with local musical artists. This month’s line-up is a good example.
Curtis & Loretta’s music comes straight from the heart. They live and breathe folk music. It isn’t something they put away at the end of the day, and it’s something they can never imagine “retiring” from. Though it is how they make their living, it is infinitely more than a job! The husband and wife duo’s extraordinary harmonies and proficiency on a parade of stringed instruments create an alluring frame for their poignant original songs, and carefully chosen traditional pieces from the British Isles and America. The current menagerie includes Celtic harp, mandocello, mandolin, guitars, clawhammer banjo, and National steel ukulele, plus a bit of kazoo, harmonica, shakers, and spoons.
They started playing music together the first day they met in 1977, and haven’t stopped since. They’ve racked up countless miles on a procession of mini-vans over the years, criss-crossing the country to present their unique brand of folk singer-songwriter music. From the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis, to Fiddling Cricket Concerts in San Jose, from the Sarasota Folk Club in Florida to the Fox Valley Folk Festival in Chicago, and innumerable places in between, they have won dedicated fans across the country.
An evening with Curtis & Loretta is a captivating experience. It runs the gamut of rolling with laughter, to holding back tears, with plenty of side trips in between. Their thought-provoking originals and timeless traditional songs are seamlessly woven together by their tight harmonies and their array of stringed instruments. and their years of performing and touring together have honed their comfortable stage presence to a delightful edge.
LaMay & Reese are a folk music duo with deep roots in the American folk genre. Joe LaMay on guitar and Sherri Reese on banjo, along with their strong vocal harmonies, have combined their folk, bluegrass and old-timey influences into a unique vocal and instrumental sound that carries on the folk traditions. Singing together since 1998, they present a well-honed collection of traditional and original songs that tell stories and spark the imagination. In 2015, they were presented the Frank Samplin Award for their commitment to the propagation of American folk and bluegrass music.
Accompanying LaMay & Reese will be The Depot Boys (Paul Davis on banjo and Randy Frye on bass).
The duo has performed at numerous festivals, concerts, radio and television shows and other music events. They have released eight CDs of their music including a collection of their original songs recorded by other folk and bluegrass musicians. Joe and Sherri are touring performers who have brought their music and songs to a number of venues in the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast.
In their community, they are music directors of their local arts center, host the monthly 3rd Friday Folk @ the Cooper, as well as the weekly Lake Cumberland Jammers, and are founders of the Somerset Songwriters.
Since 2004, LaMay & Reese have been contributing monthly segments to Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble radio show. Their 20-minute segments showcase bluegrass, folk and roots music and musicians recorded live in Kentucky and on the road. The show is aired on NPR throughout the northeast and world-wide on the web.
3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.The music goes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call 606-305-6741.
