Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.