Much ink has been spilled lately about college admissions including privilege, merit or the use of race.
There have been lengthy discussions about the advantages of legacy admissions, meaning the student was admitted just because they were children of alumni. There has been much debate on whether a student’s race should be considered in college admissions and deep dialogue about how elite colleges prefer the richest students, even among students with similar academic merits.
Since the 1800s, Berea College has been a leader in higher education. Because our founder, Rev. John G. Fee, was a staunch abolitionist advocating for immediate emancipation and full citizenship for enslaved Africans, diversity has always been in our DNA. The mission wasn’t just racial equality, but to erase the very idea that superficial attributes, including wealth, had anything to do with whether a student “deserved” a good education.
The concepts of diversity and access have changed over time, but the mission of Berea College has not changed.
We still admit students who might be excluded elsewhere in society for reasons of race, gender identity or, most especially, because they don’t have the money to pay for a college education. Regardless of their backgrounds, our students have two important things in common: they are from limited financial means and they’ve earned their spot.
With an endowment a fraction of what some big-name schools have, we provide that spot without charging tuition so they have the chance to improve their lives.
I benefited from this unique place.
I came to Berea from Knott County, Kentucky, in 1998 and understood what a blessing it was to sit amongst the oak trees of the quad, hear the chimes of Phelps Stokes tower and walk in the hallways of the Draper Building. It was an honor to be challenged in the classroom, listen to convocation speakers, be enriched through my labor assignment, and represent the college as a member of the men’s basketball team.
Now as associate vice president of admissions at this special institution, it is humbling to personally sign every acceptance letter with a blue pen, a nod to Berea’s school colors, and the only document I sign with blue ink. More importantly, I reassure each incoming class they are here because they earned their spot, and the blue pen simply sealed their chance to attend a college unlike any other.
While we have selective admissions practices, we also have an ultimate desire unique in higher education — to serve the underserved.
The nearly 500 incoming students set to arrive soon reflect just that, and they are poised to fulfill the college’s mission and its Eight Great Commitments. Our success derives from considering the person they are and hope to become, not because of special advantages built into the admissions process.
It’s those very advantages that continue to create a division between higher education and those who need to access it the most.
From the beginning, Berea has provided an education to people who cannot afford it, those on the margins of society.
This has been a winning strategy since the 19th century, as our alumni have gone on to have a measurable impact on our world.
In addition, we have reached a natural state of diversity owing to our mission. Our model is an example for an entire nation still struggling to solve the problem of inequality and access. It’s a model that will allow a great many institutions — higher education or any other kind — to reap untold benefits by adopting and creating diverse communities.
Luke Hodson is the Associate Vice President of Admissions at Berea College.
