The Somerset Rotary Club is pleased to present a program by Dr. Wanda Dodson on Wednesday, Aug. 2, noon, at the Mellow Mushroom Restaurant, 2520 Monticello Road, Somerset, KY.
Dr. Dodson grew up on a farm in Wayne County, Ky., but has had a lifelong interest in international pursuits. As a child, she was fascinated by visitors from India with the International Farm Youth Exchange, Senator Cooper and Mrs. Cooper’s reports of life in India, and a cousin who was a missionary to China. She knew that she wanted to travel the world, and has done so in pursuit of education and philanthropy.
Dr. Dodson obtained her doctorate in Nutrition Science, and has a Masters degree in Public Health Nutrition. She has served as a Clinical Pediatric Nutritionist. Dr. Dodson both furthered and and shared her skills in feeding programs for infants and children in EI Salvador, Vietnam, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Israel.
Dr. Dodson has also taught, researched and consulted with students and faculties in Tennessee, Mississippi, Hawaii, China, India, and Uzbekistan. She has been selected as a Fulbright professor for programs in Uzbekistan and India.
She has served as the International Chair of the Lake Cumberland Extension Homemakers Association and participated in the International Festival at Somerset Community College. Dr. Dodson received the Community Recipient Diversity Award in 2013.
She has been active locally in Healthy Food Days at the Slate Branch Ashram and has participated in the Somerset Interfaith Alliance. Importantly, she was a speaker at the first Peace in the World Conference, 2012.
Dr. Dodson traveled to Israel and Palestine with the Interfaith Peace Builders Association. She took an educational tour of Egypt with Berea College, one of her alma maters, as well as going to China with the Berea College Choir.
Dr. Dodson is a founding member of Kentucky for Ghana, and continues to work on projects serving Ghana, including establishment of a library.
With the Jones Educational Foundation, she has participated in the International Dinner sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club for many years.
Her program, “Looking Back and Sharing” will focus on her more recent travels to Serbia, Indonesia, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and the “Silk Road.”
Wherever Dr. Dodson goes, she takes with her a lifelong passion for learning, teaching, and sharing.
All are welcome to join the Somerset Noon Rotary Club on August 2nd to hear from this wonderful scholar and philanthropist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.