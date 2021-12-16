It’s time to say enough is enough.
Three times in the past week, the Commonwealth Journal has run stories on “threats” to schools in the Pulaski County system.
On one occasion, a juvenile was identified and charged with terroristic threatening. In incidents on Tuesday at Southwestern High and Wednesday at Pulaski County High, identifying a culprit could be a little more tricky.
But the three incidents have one common thread: There didn’t appear to be any real threat. No weapon was at the school. There was zero evidence that any student planned anything — other than disrupting the final few days of school before a two-week long holiday.
And if that was the mission, they accomplished it.
And the Commonwealth Journal played into it, to an extent. It’s our responsibility to report the news when there is a threat at one of our local schools.
But when the incident is more of a prank than a threat, it wastes a lot of everyone’s time.
Unfortunately for Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Pat Richardson and his staff of administrators, absolutely none of these incidents are ever ignored. Every single threat, no matter how prankish and unsubstantiated, is gone over with a fine-tooth comb to make sure our kids are truly not at risk.
And that’s the way it should be. Several weeks ago in Michigan, a threat was identified by the school system and, sadly enough, not properly followed up on. As a result, the student who was permitted to stay on school property went on a shooting spree. Kids died.
Our school administrators will work diligently to make sure any credible threat is quashed — and also to make sure that any pranksters that can be identified are punished — because causing a panic within a school is not funny.
We don’t want to make the jobs of school officials more difficult. So from this point forward, the CJ will report on school “threats” when they are deemed credible and it is clearly in the interest of public safety to push the information out to the public.
This isn’t to discourage parents or concerned citizens to reach out to us with any information you’re concerned about. We will check it out. We will make sure the public knows if there is a threat to our children.
You have our promise on that.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.