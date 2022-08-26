IRVINE — After falling behind 26-7 in the opening half, South Laurel dropped their second straight game of the young season in a 38-15 setback to Estill County on Friday.
The game started out with some promise for the winless Cardinals when senior Brad Eliza recovered an Estill County fumble and returned it 44 yards for the touchdown to put South Laurel up 7-0 early in the game.
However, Estill County reeled off 26 straight points to close out the opening half.
With 2:19 left in the opening quarter, Estill County’s Braeden Waddle scored on a 4-yard carry, and a 2-point conversion by Jeremiah Stephens put the Engineers up 8-7.
With 9:40 left in the second quarter, a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Witt to junior Layden Rawlins put Estill County up 16-7.
With 7:57 left before halftime, a high snap goes over South Laurel punter’s head and he is tackled in the end zone for a safety.
With 2:07 left in the first half, Estill County’s Witt connects with Rawlins for a 5-yard touchdown pass to put the Engineers up 26-7.
South Laurel drove to the Estill County’s 25-yard line with 29.2 left in the half but fumbled the ball away.
With 9:22 left in the third quarter, South’s opening drive moved the ball inside the Engineers’ 20-yard line. However, the Engineers’ Jax Niece picked off a South pass. Three minutes later, Estill County’s Jeremiah Stephens scored on a 9-yard TD run to put the Engineers up 32-7.
With 8:45 left in the game, Estill County’s John McTeer scored on a 4-yard TD run. The Engineers’ 2-point conversation attempt was intercepted by South Laurel sophomore Branden Scott.
With 1:01 left in the game, South Laurel sophomore QB Noah Smith hit junior Hunter Bundy for a 80-yard touchdown pass for the Cards second score of the game.
South Laurel (0-2) will host Knox Central on Friday, Sept. 2.
