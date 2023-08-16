Somerset High School has not had a full group of girls for a full cross country team in recent years, but that changes in the 2023 season. Head coach Brandon Hall has a solid group of runners coming into the program and he is thrilled to finally had a full girls’ group.
“Our girls are all new to the high school team and are very young, coming from the seventh grade. Couldn’t be more excited to see them grow however,” he explained.
The youth is obviously a concern for the Briar Jumpers but coach Hall just wants to see where they stand as far as competing for region is concerned.
“The goal is to field a team for region and see where we stand. Currently, we have four middle school girls who are tearing it up this summer in Jocelyn Poynter, Anni Edwards, Julia Poynter and Ansley Poynter. They have really impressed me,” he expounded.
Southwestern has several returning faces on their roster this season, with head coach Debbie Carrington pointing to two graduating seniors for who the Warriors will miss the most.
“We had two losses that will impact our outcomes this season. The loss of seniors Kathryn Carrington and Sidney Hansen will leave a significant hole in our lineup. They were consistent scorers as well as strong team leaders,” she explained.
However, she also stated that upcoming seniors Madeline Peterson and Shaye Seiber will confidently step into that void at the top of the lineup. She also noted that their biggest weakness this year will also be one of their strongest qualities.
“Our biggest strength as well as our weakness is that we are a young team. We do have strong leadership in our seniors so I feel like these minor weaknesses will not hinder us but will make us stronger. I look for them to do big things together,” she expounded.
As far as her hopes for the season, the coach noted that several strong runners have graduated in the area, leaving the door open for the Warriors to finally break through.
“We are just getting our footing with our new team but I would like to see us have a strong showing throughout the season, at region, and with a trip as a team to state. Our region has been strong in the past but some of the toughest competitors have graduated and moved on so I think this is our year to show what we are capable of,” she described.
All in all, the Warriors should be a fun group to watch, as coach Carrington attests.
“It is too soon to make a prediction on who will be a big surprise for our team. We have new runners who will be running cross country for the first time as well as elementary runners aging up to middle school so anything is possible. I’m excited to see how they all progress. They seem hungry for success so it will be fun to watch,” she stated.
Somerset Christian was an extremely young squad last year coached by Peggy Acey and will continue to be so this season. Anchored by two seniors in Haley Walls and Lydia Fisher, the Lady Cougars’ biggest strength this season may be just how many young legs they have running on the field at each meet.
The Cougars’ strongest two runners at the regional meet last year, Hayden Webb and Mayah Edens, will both be freshman this year and figure to improve on their 25th and 29th place finishes respectively.
Gone from the team for the Maroons is their top regional finisher in Alex Cundiff, as she is off to college. However, the Maroons return several quality starters from a team that finished third as a team at last season’s Class 3A Region 7 championship meet.
Sophomores Maggie Bertram and Hannah Murray figure to be the two leading runners for a younger Pulaski County squad this season, as they finished seventh and 14th respectively at the region meet last year. Also returning is the lone upperclassman in junior Addison Cundiff.
