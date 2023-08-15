For the first time since 2009, the Somerset Briar Jumpers will be without head coach Robbie Lucas on the sidelines. Clay Clevenger was hired in December to be the leader of the Briar Jumpers after the passing of beloved head coach, Robbie Lucas. Last season, the Briar Jumpers went 6-6 and had a second-round playoff exit.
Clevenger came to the Jumpers after coaching Henderson County and Danville and hopes to rebuild Somerset and lead them to another state championship appearance. Coach Lucas is sure to be on the hearts and minds of the Somerset players all season long however.
The Briar Jumpers are in a new district this year after the realignment of the classes in Kentucky football. Alongside them in their district are Breathitt County, Danville and Leslie County.
The Jumpers will be hopeful of several players stepping up into spots left empty by several players not returning to the program this season. Rising senior Guy Bailey transferred out of the program to Corbin. Somerset also lost several key players to graduation, including one of their top receivers in Tony Palmer, top defensive stalwarts like Josh Gross, Hayden Dick and Brodie Williams, as well as several offensive linemen such as Jack Bruner and Zach Cantrell.
Somerset senior running back Kam Hughes is ready to step into the role vacated by Bailey. Last season, Kam rushed for 428 yards and five touchdowns and received for 266 yards with two touchdowns. Kam Hughes is very excited about how the program is progressing under coach Clevenger.
“I feel really good about coach Clevenger he is really pushing us all to be the best player we can. I feel like we will do really well in the new district and I’m excited to see how much this season changes from last season,” he explained.
Junior quarterback Josh Bruner spent most of last season on the injured list, but did manage to pass for 959 yards and had nine touchdown completions. Sophomore Kris Hughes passed for 416 yards and two touchdowns as the backup quarterback. It figures to be a contest between the two as to who will ultimately become the starting quarterback for the Briar Jumpers.
Senior wide receiver Cayden Cimala received 416 yards and had three touchdowns and figures to be the top receiver target for whoever is in the quarterback slot.
Junior placekicker Anderson Ruble had arguably the best season for any local kicker, as he went 31 for 32 in point-after attempts and was two for four on field goal attempts.
On the defensive end of the ball, the Jumpers return a few starters from last year’s squad, with Kam Hughes and Cameron Mccaskill figuring to be the leaders on that side of the ball. The two defensive backs terrorized opposing offenses last season, combining for 89 total tackles. Hughes also had three quarterback sacks and additionally led the team in interceptions with two.
The schedule is quite favorable for the Briar Jumpers this year after realignment. Their first home game comes in week two as they play Russell County in the Alton Blakley Bowl. The Jumpers’ toughest stretch of games comes in weeks 5-7, when they face a road gauntlet of Campbellsville, Lincoln County and Breathitt County.
The Briar Jumpers start their season on Friday, Aug. 18 on the road at Perry County Central, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.