he 2023 Southwestern football team has a tough act to follow after last season’s Warriors’ record setting 13-1 season.
The 2022 Warriors posted the school’s first ever undefeated regular season record on their way to 12 consecutive wins, including victories over Madison Southern, North Laurel and Scott County in the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Despite losing a dozen players to graduation from last year’s squad including 1,600 yard rusher Mason HIbbard, the Warriors enter the season with a strong nucleus from that team and will once again be one of the favorites in the district and a regional contender.
The Warriors face a very challenging schedule this season with matchups against four teams, Belfry, South Warren, Franklin County and Pulaski County, which have all won state championships in the last decade.
The Warriors will be tested early and often. Their opening opponent, Louisville Ballard, was one play away from reaching the Class 6A state finals last year.
After a week off, Southwestern hosts South Warren, travels to Belfry and Mercer County, followed by two home games to open district play against North Laurel and Harlan County, which replaces Whitley County in the district.
After hosting Franklin County, the Warriors hit the road for their final to district games at South Laurel and rival Pulaski County.
Southwestern closes out the regular season with a home matchup with Henry Clay.
“This is the toughest schedule we’ve had since I’ve been here,” head coach Jason Foley said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. We know it’s going to be a tough battle every week but we’re glad to play anybody. We’ll just take it one game at a time and we should be battle tested by playoff time for sure.”
Offense
Offensively, the Warriors have a lot of experience returning this season starting with the offensive line which returns four of the five starters from last, left tackle Tyler Russell, left guard Cooper Garmon, center Nico Pascarella and right guard Cade Petrarca.
“The strength of our team is up front in the trenches. We have big strong experienced seniors on both sides of the ball. Our O-line has several seniors on it and Devon McCart and sophomore Nikolas Tucker will be playing a lot up there as well,” Foley said.
Senior quarterback Collin Burton will be under center for the Warriors. Burton finished with 644 yards and six touchdowns passing last season before being sidelined with an injury for part of the year.
Burton has a stable of big targets to throw to, expecially at the tight end position, led by senior Caden Cunnagin who had 26 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown last year. Senior Owen Ashbrook and junior Elijah Ray round out the tight end position.
At wide-out, Six-foot-4 inch senior Kaden Hewitt and 6-4 sophomore Zach Hutchinson lead the way for the Warriors while Braxton Walters will fill the slot receiver position.
“Hewitt is our leading returning wide-out receiver and Caden Cunnagin had a great off season and will be our leader, so we have some play-makers at receiver,” Foley said. “We are still going to be good at running the football again this year, but I think we’ve got the receivers and a very accurate quarterback so we are going to be able to throw the ball well also,” Foley said.
After being the number two option out of the backfield last year, senior Christian Walden will be the feature back this season. Last year, Walden carried the ball 130 times for 1,157 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also hauling in 18 passes for another 174 yards and will be the main focus for opposing defenses this time around.
Joining him in the backfield will be Walters, who rushed 37 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns last season. Joining those two will be speedy junior scat-back Caeden Flores who rushed 19 times for 137 yards last season and fullbacks junior Logan Haynes and senior Kolton Goff.
“Christian was part of our one-two-punch last year and will be the lead back this year. Braxton will emerge and get a lot of carries and Cade and Kolton will all get carries as well. With our O-line and some good backs we feel like we can run the ball well this year,” Foley added.
Defense
As with the offense, the strength of the Southwestern defense will once again be its big, strong and experienced defensive line.
Three returning starters anchor the D-line.
Senior Nick Tucker, who Foley called the strongest player on the team, recorded 27 tackles and two quarterback sacks last year, senior Colton Goff, who had 58 tackles and four sacks last year, and sophomore Daniel Clark, who started last season as a freshman, lead the way while junior Bradley Baker will be counted on heavily as well.
Foley said those four will lead the Warriors’ aggressive defense.
“We’ve got some big, physical, strong guys in the trenches. We want to be aggressive and we’re going to put some pressure on the quarterbacks,” he said.
The one area of the team with question marks entering the season is at linebacker where Foley is tasked with replacing three players from last year’s team.
It looks like it could be linebacker by committee but Foley said there are multiple athletes capable of filling the void in the middle of the defense.
There will be a lot of new faces at linebacker as Caden Cunnigan and Logan Haynes will be there, Ben Coomer, who was the second leading tackler last year with 110 tackles, Thomas Daugherty as well as Collin Hibbard and newcomer Elijah Ray will all see playing time there in the middle as well.
“We’re a little green but we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of potential with five or six who will play linebacker,” Foley said. “If our linebackers come on, once they are coached up, if we can get them rolling, I think our defense will be stout again this year.”
The defensive backfield looks to be strong once again as the Warriors return three players who started last season.
Seniors Owen Campbell and Nathan Vanover will man the cornerback positions while junior Jonas Gallagher will start at safety.
Foley said Kaden Hewitt, Christian Walden, Zach Bennedict and Trenton Lewis will all see playing time there as well.
Special Teams
Special teams play is often an overlooked part of the game, but the Warriors know how important special teams play can be in the outcome of a game and spend a lot of time developing that unit and Foley expects it to be strong again this season.
The Warriors have new faces at both punter and place kicker this season.
Junior Jayce Gager will handle both kickoff and field goal kicking duties while senior Nathan Vanover takes over the punting duties.
Christian Walden, Owen Campbell and Caeden Flores will be the primary punt and kick off returners for the Warriors this year.
“We put a lot of time in on special teams and we feel good about our special teams this year. Jayce has really progressed and gotten better and better and Nathan has done a good job punting the ball,” Foley said. “We have a lot of athletes who can cover kicks and we’ve also got some good experienced athletes returning kicks, so we are excited about our special teams unit.”
The Warriors kick off the season on the road Friday, taking on Ballard at 7:30 p.m. in Campbellsville in the Forcht Bank Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.