Tickets are now available for The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, presented by Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) and CHI Saint Joseph Health London.
The Book of Will will run for six live performances on selected dates fromThursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 26, 2023. Tickets can be purchased beginning Tuesday, January 16, 2023 at: www.flashbacktheater.co/book-of-will.
The Book of Will tells the story of two men who, after the death of their friend and mentor, William Shakespeare, compile the words that shaped their lives into what we now know as The First Folio. Without their dedication to their friend, the world would have lost classics like Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The pair will have to borrow, beg, and band together to complete the monumental task. Set in the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will tells an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, shedding new light on a man you think you know.
For Shakespeare lovers, The Book of Will runs about one hour and forty-five minutes, and includes one fifteen minute intermission. The play is suitable for ages 14 and up. Audiences are encouraged to arrive half an hour before the curtain time in order to have plenty of time to find their seats and settle in for this trip to the past, exploring Shakespeare through the eyes of his friends and rivals.
As with most Flashback Theater shows, all seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase. With just over 60 seats available for each of the six performances, getting a ticket early is highly recommended for all patrons. Tickets are available beginning January 16, 2023 in person at the Flashback Theater box office (400 E Mt Vernon St) or by calling FbTC at (888) 394-FbTC, ext. 1. Adult single tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, student single tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase and limited seating is available.
Dates and Times
Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices
Adults – $18 Advance, $20 Door
Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door
Tickets may be purchased online (www.flashbacktheater.co/events), in person at 400 East Mt. Vernon St, Somerset, KY 42501, Tuesday through Friday 11:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m., or be reserved in advance by calling the box office at (888) 394-FbTC ext. 1. Advance ticket sales end online 2 hours prior to showtime. We accept all major credit cards. Refunds may be made at no cost up to 24 hours prior to the ticketed performance by calling the box office.
Flashback Theater Co. thanks their 2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul. This production is brought to you in partnership with Title Sponsor: CHI Saint Joseph Health London and Artist Sponsors: Southern Petroleum, First Southern National Bank, Kentucky Utilities, and Hollaender Manufacturing.
