First Southern customers and members of the Pulaski County community are invited to join First Southern National Bank on September 7th for its 40th anniversary and customer appreciation event.
Over the last 40 years, First Southern National Bank has been committed to relationships built on trust and a shared vision for long-term success. They know any achievement they have had as an organization is because of the customers they have worked alongside.
The community is invited to enjoy food, fun, and appreciation as First Southern reminisces over the last 40 years serving the community. There will be grilled burgers, homemade ice cream from Johnny Tuttle, and Lacy’s Animals on Wheels, a mobile petting zoo, will be set up. There will also be door prizes, including a 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV.
“This isn’t just a celebration for our staff or our company. It’s also for our customers. We wouldn’t be anywhere without the community’s support. We are excited for everyone to gather together and celebrate the past 40 years,” said Adam Brown, Community President. “We hope to see everyone there.”
The event will occur at the Somerset branch from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST. For more information, visit the Somerset branch or fsnb.net.
