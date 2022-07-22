Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovations solidified the joint venture in electric battery making and named a chief executive officer for the business.
The first CEO of the joint venture, BlueOval SK, will be SK On’s CEO David Hahm, according to BlueOval City Communications Manager Hannah Ooms,
“SK On has the top technology in the battery field, such as high-nickel batteries, and Ford is America’s favorite car company,” Hahm said. “With the strong partnership between these two companies, we will secure unparalleled competitiveness in the global EV market.”
Hahm joined SK Innovation as an international lawyer in 2009 after working for Mayer Brown, Guggenheim Partners, and Goldman Sachs as a legal and financial expert, Ooms said. He has served in various roles, including planning and management. Since 2016, he has been in charge of investments, acquisitions and mergers and also led the establishment of the joint venture with Ford.
Ooms said the companies also named its chief financial office, Ford’s Jiem Cranney.
After approximately three years, the two companies will exchange the positions, she said.
News of the joint venture, which was finalized July 13, was first reported Thursday.
According to media reports, both companies recently completed internal and external reviews as they prepare to launch BlueOval SK and BlueOval City. The two companies will hold equal ownership in the new venture and it will be a consolidated subsidiary of SK On.
BlueOval SK is the site of twin plants that will produce lithium-ion batteries for Ford’s next generation of electric vehicles in Glendale. On land referred to as the Glendale megasite, the 631-acre campus will include two 4 million-square-foot manufacturing facilities and more than two dozen auxiliary buildings totaling more than 600,000 square feet to support administrative and process-related functions.
The $5.8 billion investment, touted as the largest economic development project in Kentucky history, comes with a promise of 5,000 new jobs in Hardin County.
Headquarters for the joint venture initially will be in Georgia, where SK On’s U.S. production facilities are located, until they move to BlueOval City in Stanton, Tennessee, along with Ford’s electric vehicle production plant.
In September, the two companies announced they would invest a total of $7.78 billion to establish BlueOval SK, with one battery plant in Tennessee and two in Kentucky.
The joint venture’s board will consist of six members, comprising of three from each company, according to reports.
