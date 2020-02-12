A former Somerset High School athletic standout has died in a vehicle accident.
Brynlee Bigelow, 21, died as a result of a crash on I-64 in Woodford County, according to television news reports out of Lexington.
The victim was identified as Bigelow by the Woodford County coroner. WKYT reported that Bigelow lost control of her car and it rolled multiple times, according to officials. It also reported that the coroner's office said she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.
Bigelow was a former All-State softball player with Somerset High School before moving on to the University of Kentucky.
The Commonwealth Journal will update this story.
