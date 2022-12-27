As we come to the close of the year 2022, there's no denying that for Pulaski County High School's John Fraley, it was a year that was indeed a very special one from a coaching standpoint.
Fraley led the PC boy's basketball team to a 23-0 start to the 2021-'22 season, and finished the campaign as a regional runner-up to Lincoln County, posting a region-best, 30-2 record.
Fraley then followed that up earlier this fall, when he led the PC boy's golf team to its second consecutive regional title on the links.
It's for that success in both basketball and golf that Fraley was chosen as The Commonwealth Journal's 2022 Coach of the Year.
"We were pretty fortunate in the sense that we had a lot of good players this year, and those guys did a great job for me," stated Fraley.
"We were able to rattle off 23 in a row to start the year, and then finished off with a 30-2 record," Fraley added, in talking about his basketball team from last season. "Then, when we got to golf, I had these kids since they were in eighth grade -- this group of seniors -- and they did a lot of remarkable things, and set a lot of records for Pulaski County High School."
Pulaski County had never won a boys region in golf until 2021, and then the Maroons were able to follow that up this year with a repeat, with senior Cayden Lancaster leading PC by winning the individual regional crown as well.
"Last year we won the first ever team title in program history -- we had some individual winners before -- but never a team title before last year," Fraley pointed out.
"Last year we won it as a team, and we were fortunate enough to repeat that this year, and then Cayden (Lancaster) won it as an individual," he added.
In Fraley's first year at the helm of the Pulaski County boy's basketball team, Fraley led the Maroons to a 12th Regional Championship and made an appearance in the Boy's Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament, making him The Commonwealth Journal's Coach of the Year for 2017.
As for being named as the Coach of the Year for the second time by The Commonwealth Journal, Fraley said it was an honor that was hard for him to put into words, because as he said, there were many deserving candidates for that honor.
"It's a great honor, and I am glad that I was able to receive it, but it all goes back to the kids and what they've done for the program and the school," stated Fraley. "I was just along for the ride."
"I am very thankful, and I know there were a lot of other coaches that were very deserving of this as well," Fraley added.
Fraley does not coach baseball at Pulaski County High School, but to make a reference to that sport, the Pulaski County administration certainly hit a home run when they selected John Fraley to lead the Maroons basketball and golf programs.
Congratulations coach on a job well done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.