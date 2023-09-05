Timothy Pack is a native Kentuckian who has been fascinated with the American Civil War since his youth. As a matter of fact, the very idea of war fascinated him.
“When I was growing up in the ‘60s, there was a great deal of awareness about war because there was the the opposition to Vietnam War, for good reasons. But then we were also on the skirts of, culturally speaking, of being proud of winning two world wars. So, patriotism was big,” Pack explained.
Pack added that there were also major pop cultural influences that augmented this mindset, commenting, “In media at the time as I was growing up, children — boys especially — got into things like G.I. Joes and watching programs that engendered an interest in war, but more from a point of view that exemplified the bravado and heroism shown by an actor like John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart. and so there was a kind of an idealism around that.”
What’s more, Pack’s grandmother would regale him with stories from her life.
“I was thrilled and fascinated to the kinds of stories that she could tell because she was an adult during World War I and World War II and worked on the home front to for the war efforts in both of those wars,” he recalled, explaining that she could recall the historical significance of the sinking of the Titanic and the first flights of the Wright brothers.
Back then, Pack said, they didn’t have a lot of money. However, he found joy in what he had.
“I realized that one of my favorite toys was a pencil because, with a pencil and a piece of paper, I can let my imagination go wild and create whole worlds in a two-dimensional space,” he said.
The little boy would create artwork of military tanks and army men, filling up whole pages. As he grew, as did his ideas, which grew into thoughtful and philosophical works of art.
“As an adult, I did come to realize that war is not just about heroism and bravado. It’s also something that’s horribly, horribly wasteful and painful,” Pack said.
In his work from the 1990s, Pack recalled focusing on those revelations in work like “Reflections,” which depicts a Union soldier sitting at the edge of a pond, gazing at his reflection.
His reflection shows a Confederate soldier, an intentional callout Pack made about how “when we go to war, our enemy is a reflection of ourselves and how we are all made in the image of God.”
These revelations made visits to battlefields moving experiences for him, as he would reflect on the sacredness of the lives lost there as well as the “pathos, pain, heartache, loss, and pathos of war.”
In 1996, Pack illustrated the cover of Dean Warren Lambert’s book, “When the Ripe Pears Fell”, in a painting entitled “Discarded” which features a scene of retreat and discarded equipment alongside the road before Mt. Zion Church, near Richmond.
In this new watercolor work “Foreshadowing”, Pack has depicted Union Major General William “Bull” Nelson arriving late to the field on the hot afternoon of August 30. He sits astride his horse receiving the discouraging report of his defeat.
“His men have been trounced twice and the advancing Confederates and he (Nelson) is attempting to rally his worn-out men and halt the boys in gray juggernaut”, explained Pack of the piece.
Phillip Seyfrit, curator of the Battle of Richmond Visitors Center added, “You can see the trepidation on Nelson’s face knowing the Confederates are about to attack again around 4:30 in the afternoon.”
In less than a month, the temperamental Nelson would meet his end—but not on the battlefield.
“I call it “Foreshadowing” because for him — he’s an interesting character because even though he survived narrowly that day on the battlefield, within a month he would be assassinated. He would be shot to death in the lobby of the Galt House in Louisville the following month,” explained Pack.
Additionally, Pack disclosed that there are various symbolic elements within the piece signaling what would become of Nelson and the Union.
The watercolor painting was unveiled to a crowd of approximately 30 people at Mt. Zion Christian Church on August 30 to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Richmond, which was fought on August 29 & 30, 1862.
Pack felt that the unveiling being held at the church, which served as a hospital during the Civil War, was an “extremely meaningful” venue for the Visitor’s Center’s first art unveiling.
“You know, Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg that the last full measure of devotion given by those soldiers who lost their lives was the sanctifying agent that hallowed that ground. and when you think that you’re there in that space on the very same date 161 years hence from the evening depicted in my painting of Mt. Zion Church, that we were there, marking the event and realizing that in that space that many lost their lives — that there were amputations and limps as we understand it, that went up to the windowsill — it’s sobering,” said Pack.
However, while sad, he added that it is also something to be remembered and honored.
Eventually, “Foreshadowing” will be on display at the Visitor’s Center, along with other depictions and displays of the era to be viewed by those coming to learn about the history of the area.
“This piece is another part of our puzzle. It’s trying to show different likely scenes from the battle of Richmond with other artwork that we have,” Seyfrit said.
For more information, please call the Battle of Richmond Visitors Center at 859-624-0013 during normal business hours. Prints of Pack’s work are available at his website https://skylightoriginals.com.
