Science Hill resident Gabe Urgellas won the S3DA Outdoor Target Eagle Barebow National Championship in Fairfield, Ohio. He was also named the S3DA National Eagle Barebow shooter of the year.
For the 2022 season, Urgellas was undefeated in all 3 disciplines which included indoor target, 3D, and outdoor target. The previous weekend, he was named the Kentucky S3DA Eagle Barebow Shooter of the Year after winning the Eagle Barebow division at the Kentucky S3DA Outdoor Target Championships.
