Al Gover is set to begin his 18th season as a head basketball coach this season, and he is rejuvenated and as excited as ever to have a whistle back around his neck.
Gover over his career has served as the head basketball coach at Somerset High School, Pulaski County High School, and more recently at the collegiate level, serving as the head coach at Campbellsville-Somerset University for three seasons.
Gover -- who serves as the athletic director at Somerset Christian School -- is set to begin his first season as the head coach of the Cougars, and is anxious to get back in the swing of things as a head basketball coach.
"I was out of the coaching profession for a few years, and it's like I was missing something," pointed out the new Cougars head coach.
"I got back at it a few years ago at the college level at Campbellsville-Somerset and that got me rejuvenated, and now the Lord has blessed me with this opportunity to be the head coach here at Somerset Christian School," added Gover.
In the Cougars, Gover is inheriting a team that is bringing back some talented and experienced players, led by seniors Noah Brummett, Ethan Meggs, and Elijah Ford, along with a very talented junior in Ethan Warren.
With a stable of inexperienced guards to work with this season, those front line players like Brummett, Meggs, and Warren are guys that Gover and the Cougars are going to have to depend upon -- a great deal.
"Noah's coming off an All-County performance last year, and I think he averaged about 15 to 16 points per game last year, and he's a really solid player," pointed out Gover.
"Ethan Warren is an athletic guard that has all the physical ability that you need, and he's got plenty of game experience," continued the Cougars coach. "I think he'll be a good scorer for us as well as a good defender, and I think he'll have a very good year. Ethan Meggs is a big kid at about 6-feet-three, and he's a big kid that gives us some size and a presence inside."
Those three give Somerset Christian a very good nucleus coming back this season, but it's the unknown players that do not have a lot (if any) varsity game experience, which may make all the difference this season for Somerset Christian.
Gover says he's got some talented players that do not have a lot of experience, and they're going to have to experience a baptism of fire of sorts, getting thrown into the action from the get-go.
"I really like what I've seen so far from our guys -- I just wish our numbers were a little higher when it comes to depth," Gover stated.
"It is what it is," added the Cougars head coach. "We've got some kids with experience, and some that do not have a lot of experience, so we've got a mixture of a little bit of both. Some of those guys are going to have to jump right into the fire from day one and get acclimated to high school basketball."
One thing Somerset Christian already has going for itself going into this season before the ball has ever been tipped off, is this will be the first year the Cougars -- since making the jump to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association two years ago -- will be eligible for post season play.
Gover says that fact alone has himself, the coaching staff, the players, and the Cougar fan base excited about the upcoming season.
"We're going to get to play in our first ever district tournament at the end of the season, and I told our guys at the beginning of the year, our goal is to win the district," stated Gover.
"We're in a tough district with the likes of Southwestern, Wayne County, and McCreary Central, so we know and fully understand that it will not be easy," continued the SCS coach. "Obviously, we've got some work to do, because those are three very good teams that we're going to have to contend with. We're looking forward to the challenge, and we're going to compete as hard as we can."
Somerset Christian School will open the 2022-'23 season on November 29th at Lynn Camp. The Cougars home opener will be their second game of the year on Friday, December 2nd, when Somerset Christian will host Burgin.
