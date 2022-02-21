LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted after being accused of stealing roughly $10,000 worth of sports cards from a store in Kentucky.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal grand jury handed down the indictment against 38-year-old Jason Cates of Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday. He faces charges of conspiracy and transporting stolen goods across state lines.
According to the indictment, Cates and an unnamed, unindicted coconspirator drove from Knoxville to Lexington, Kentucky in September 2021, where Cates stole about 1,000 sports cards from the Kentucky Roadshow Shop.
The indictment says Cates later sold the cards over the internet back in Knoxville. WATE-TV reports that the indictment also says when a prospective buyer asked about the cards on Facebook, Cates replied “Got everything real cheap, didn’t have to pay full price, that’s why I bought it all.”
Cates is currently in a Georgia jail after allegedly breaking into a separate sports-card store and stealing an estimated $200,000 of merchandise. He is expected to be arraigned in Kentucky next month.
