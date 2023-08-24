Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is thrilled to announce the upcoming Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10K, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9. This exciting event, which aims to raise funds for providing decent housing to those in need, promises to bring together runners, supporters, and the community for a day of fitness, fun, and philanthropy.
The Lake Cumberland Half and 10 K will be staged at the Somerset Community College at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. Buses will transport the Half Marathon runners to the start in Bronston at 7 a.m. with the start at 7:30 a.m. The 10 K Runners will take buses to the start in Ferguson at 7:45 a.m. with a start at 8:15 a.m.. Runners will wave through Bronston, Burnside, Ferguson, Somerset passing significant landmarks including churches, schools and two Habitat homes on Broadway.
The course offers both challenges and breathtaking views with varying elevations and test participants endurance and determination. “This event is not just about running; it’s about coming together as a community to make a difference,” said Jim Brink, a dedicated volunteer at Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County. “
The funds raised from the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10K will directly contribute to our mission of providing safe and decent housing to families in need. We are excited to see participants and supporters join us on September 9th for this remarkable endeavor.” To ensure the safety of both runners and spectators, local authorities, including the Special Response team and fire departments, will be present to assist with traffic management and crossings.
The community’s support and cooperation are highly appreciated during these arrangements. The course is open to vehicles. To ensure the safety of both runners and spectator, Special Response Team, Fire Department and Somerset Police Department will have a presence along the course. This is to assist with traffic management and crossings The community’s Support and cooperation are highly appreciated during the event. For those interested in participating, registration is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Somerset/thelakecumberlandhalf. Whether you’re a seasoned runner looking to challenge yourself or someone looking to support a noble cause, the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10K welcome all levels of participants.
Mark your calendars for September 9th and join Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County in this incredible event that brings together fitness, camaraderie, and social responsibility. Let’s run for a cause and make a lasting impact in our community.
Contact: Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County, KY at 606-219-2395 or pulaskikyhabitat@gmail.com.
