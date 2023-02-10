Thursday’s winds highlighted one reason why folks looking to burn outdoors should call into 911’s non-emergency number first.
Not only does calling ahead let officials know about a burn, but dispatchers will be aware of any adverse situations that could cause a burn ban to be placed.
While Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb put the county under a burn ban Thursday, he noted that the official State Burn Ban will begin next Wednesday.
Each spring and fall, the Kentucky Division of Forestry enacts a ban to curb the potential for forest fires.
This year, that ban will take place from February 15 through April 30, then from October 1 through December 15 in the fall.
During those days, it is illegal to set a fire within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Even outside of those dates, Halcomb urged those wanting to burn a brushpile or a field to call the non-emergency 911 number (606-678-5008) and give them the address.
That way, if someone driving down sees the smoke and calls it in as a fire, dispatchers will know not to send firefighters out.
“That saves the fire department from having to respond,” Halcomb said. “It takes a load off of us, it keeps us from having to respond to unnecessary stuff and having to roll our trucks and burn fuel.”
Halcomb also asked people to schedule their burns during the evenings if possible.
“We prefer if people are going to burn, they wait until the evening. The wind is usually more calm of an evening, plus we have more firefighters at home and off work in the evening.”
That last point in important, because except for the Somerset Fire Department, all local fire departments operate on a volunteer basis. Many of those firefighters have other jobs during the day and cannot leave that job to fight a fire.
