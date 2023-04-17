Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Crestview Personal Care

200 Norfleet Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Birdies and Barrels

201 E. Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

Penn Station

849 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 95

Violations: No one on staff has certified food manager training; boxes of food and single-use items stored improperly/on floor; prep board by sanitation station in poor repair; leak under women’s bathroom sink.

Popeyes

2911 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Culvers

711 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Sunrise Southern Campus

500 New Start Rd.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Snappy Tomato Pizza

113 Tradepark Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

J&J Produce and Deli

476 Parker’s Mill Rd.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

The Children’s Learning Tree

44 Venture Way

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

AMVETS

444 Enterprise Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Somerwoods Nursing and Rehab

555 Bourne Ave.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you