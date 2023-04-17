Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Crestview Personal Care
200 Norfleet Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Birdies and Barrels
201 E. Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
Penn Station
849 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 95
Violations: No one on staff has certified food manager training; boxes of food and single-use items stored improperly/on floor; prep board by sanitation station in poor repair; leak under women’s bathroom sink.
Popeyes
2911 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Culvers
711 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Sunrise Southern Campus
500 New Start Rd.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Snappy Tomato Pizza
113 Tradepark Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
J&J Produce and Deli
476 Parker’s Mill Rd.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
The Children’s Learning Tree
44 Venture Way
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
AMVETS
444 Enterprise Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Somerwoods Nursing and Rehab
555 Bourne Ave.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
