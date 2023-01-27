A hearing has been scheduled concerning Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn and his administrative leave from that position.
The hearing has been scheduled for April 24 through 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. It will take place at the Pulaski County Judicial Center and will be open to the public, according to Jamie Neal, Public Information Specialist for the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC).
Flynn was placed on a paid leave around March 2022 due to a complaint that was received by state court officials.
Since that time, Rockcastle Circuit Court Clerk Eliza York has been serving as the temporary clerk for Pulaski County. According to the AOC, she remains in that role at this time.
Flynn has served as the circuit clerk since October 2016, when he was appointed by then-Chief Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey T. Burdette. Prior to his appointment, he had officially worked in the office for 10 years and had been involved in circuit clerk's educational programs since the age of 15.
Flynn replaced his grandfather George Flynn, who retired after 28 years in office at the end of that September – citing family health issues.
J.S. Flynn is currently in the middle of his first full term as local circuit court clerk, having been elected to a six-year term in 2018 when he ran unopposed.
